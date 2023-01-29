Two men and a woman have been charged after a serious assault in Dalkeith. A 62-year-old man suffered a serious head injury and a 60-year-old woman was assaulted during the attack in Buccleuch Street on January 14, police said. The man was rushed to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment, police said, while the woman was not injured.

Police launched an appeal following the incident, which happened just after midnight at a bus stop opposite the library. Since, two men aged 18 and 19 and a 25-year-old woman have been arrested and charged in connection and are due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date, police said.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Officers would like to thank the public for their assistance with this incident.”