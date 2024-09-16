Midlothian police catch drug driver with provisional licence using phone on busy motorway
Dalkeith Road Policing officers were dealing with a crash on the M9 on Sunday, September 15 when they spotted a male driver who was allegedly breaking the law
Officers pulled the vehicle over and said the driver was found to be a provisional licence holder driving without supervision, withno insurance. He also returned a positive drug wipe for cannabis.
Sharing the news on X (formerly Twitter), Road Policing Scotland wrote: “Whilst #DalkeithRP officers were on the M9 dealing with a collision, they observed a male using his mobile phone driving past.
