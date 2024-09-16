Midlothian police catch drug driver with provisional licence using phone on busy motorway

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 16th Sep 2024, 09:58 GMT
A motorist has been charged with various offences including using a mobile phone while driving on a busy motorway.

Dalkeith Road Policing officers were dealing with a crash on the M9 on Sunday, September 15 when they spotted a male driver who was allegedly breaking the law

Officers pulled the vehicle over and said the driver was found to be a provisional licence holder driving without supervision, withno insurance. He also returned a positive drug wipe for cannabis.

Sharing the news on X (formerly Twitter), Road Policing Scotland wrote: “Whilst #DalkeithRP officers were on the M9 dealing with a collision, they observed a male using his mobile phone driving past.

He was stopped and found to be a provisional licence holder, driving without supervision, have no insurance, positive drug wipe for cannabis.

