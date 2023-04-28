Youths caused chaos in a Tesco car park, prompting police to descend on the area.

Officers were alerted to anti-social behaviour taking place outside the Tesco Hardengreen store on Bonnyrigg Road in Dalkeith at around 5.15pm on Wednesday, April 26. Police attended but said they found no evidence of a crime having been committed. A spokesperson for Tesco confirmed that staff at the supermarket called police, after witnessing the anti-social behaviour.

Over recent weeks, there has been a spate of incidents involving youths in Dalkeith. One local, Elaine Tara Farris, said young people were “running riot”, after she saw youths vandalising cars and tearing their mirrors off. On a separate occasion, she saw gangs of teenagers “hurling shopping trolleys in front of moving buses” at the bus stop outside the Tesco store.

