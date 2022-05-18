He was last seen about 6am on Tuesday (May 10) in the Cadenhead Place area of Aberdeen – and while he may still be in the Granite City city, police enquiries indicate he may also have travelled to the Livingston or wider Lothian area.
Teodor is described as 5ft 10 tall, with short black hair and when last seen was wearing a black baseball cap, black puffer style jacket, red jumper, black "Airmax" trainers and had a black and grey rucksack.
Anyone who may have seen him since this time, or who has any information which could be relevant, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number PS-20220515-2788.
Missing People operate a free helpline 7 days a week from 9am – 11pm for anyone who is thinking of going missing, is currently missing, or has friends or family who are missing. This can be accessed by phone or text on 116 000.