He was last seen about 6am on Tuesday (May 10) in the Cadenhead Place area of Aberdeen – and while he may still be in the Granite City city, police enquiries indicate he may also have travelled to the Livingston or wider Lothian area.

Teodor is described as 5ft 10 tall, with short black hair and when last seen was wearing a black baseball cap, black puffer style jacket, red jumper, black "Airmax" trainers and had a black and grey rucksack.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace Teodor Asaftei (also known as Stefan) after the 27-year-old was reported missing.

Anyone who may have seen him since this time, or who has any information which could be relevant, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number PS-20220515-2788.