Update: Islamas Zeinalovas, 44, who was reported missing from the West Lothian area has been traced safe and well.

West Lothian police are growing “inceasingly concerned” for the welfare of a man who has been missing for days.

Islamas Zeinalovas, 44, was last seen in the High Street area of Linlithgow around 9.45am on Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

He is described as being 6ft in height, medium build, with short, brown hair and facial hair. When last seen he was wearing a pink jumper, black jogging bottoms, black trainers and a black cap.

Inspector Davie Muir said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Islamas' welfare and we are asking anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to contact us.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to trace him and we believe may have travelled to the Falkirk area.

“We are also appealing to Islamas himself to please get in touch with someone to let us know he is ok.”