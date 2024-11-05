More Lothian bus services have been withdrawn from areas impacted by anti-social behaviour on Fireworks night.

Earlier this evening, Tuesday, November 5, Lothian announced the withdrawal of services to Niddrie due to concerns for passengers and drivers safety.

Since then Lothian has announced that buses are unable to serve Pinkie Road, Captain’s Road, Gilmerton Road, Drum Brae, Drum Brae Drive and Calder Road.

The number 3 and 33 buses are unable to serve Wester Hailes Road and part of Calder Road, and are instead diverted via Murrayburn Road and Longstone Road in both directions until further notice. The 21 service is unable to serve Calder Road and Broomhouse Road and are instead diverted via Bankhead Drive and Bankhead Road in both directions.

While the 34 and 36 buses are unable to serve Calder Road and Longstone Road and are instead diverted via Wester Hailes Road and Murrayburn Road in both directions until further notice. And the 35 is being diverted via Wester Hailes Road, Murrayburn Road and Longstone Road in both directions until further notice.

Elsewhere in the city, at Drum Brae, the number 26 is unable to serve Drum Brae South, Drum Brae Drive and Clermiston Road South and are instead terminating at Drum Brae Roundabout until further notice. And the 1 is unable to serve Drum Brae Drive and Drum Brae South and are instead terminating at Meadowplace Road.

Other services have been affected by anti-social behaviour in Gilmerton this evening. The number 8, 24 and 38 buses are unable to serve Gilmerton Road, Moredunvale Road, Royal Infirmary and Old Dalkeith Road and are instead terminating at Lady Road until further notice. Other buses unable to serve that street are the 3, 29 and 49.

While Captain’s Road in the Gilmerton area is also currently a no-go zone for buses, with the number 11 terminating at Kaimes Crossroads until further notice, and the number 7 diverted via Kirk Brae in both directions.

Also affected are buses using Pinkie Road, with the 26 and 44 diverted via Linkfield Road in both directions until further notice.

For all the latest bus information check out the latest service updates on the Lothian website.