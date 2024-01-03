Forensics remain at the scene of the fatal shooting.

Photos taken outside an Edinburgh pub where a man was gunned down moments before the bells show forensic teams swarming the area three days on.

Floral tributes have also been left for convicted gunman Marc Webley, 38, who was shot outside The Anchor Inn just before midnight on December 31. Police Scotland are treating the incident as murder and said it was an ‘isolated, targeted attack’. A 39-year-old man was also injured in the shooting.

Police believe the assassin got out of a red Hyundai Tucson which pulled over on West Granton Road. The driver got out and fired on the men before driving off towards Leith. The murder came after Webley posted a video on social media openly taunting rival gang members, telling them to ‘come and get it’.

Webley’s ex-girlfriend, Edinburgh lottery winner Jane Park, posted a tribute to the 38-year-old. Posting a picture of them together on her Instagram Stories on Monday, she revealed they had spoken on Sunday.

Det Supt Graham Grant, who is leading the investigation, said officers are working to identify those responsible.

1 . Floral tributes left close to the scene near the Anchor Inn in Granton Floral tributes placed near the Anchor Inn in Granton, Edinburgh, where Marc Webley, aged 38, was killed in a shooting just before midnight on New Year's Eve. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire Photo: Jane Barlow Photo Sales

2 . The Anchor Inn in Granton where Marc Webley, aged 38, was killed The Anchor Inn in Granton, Edinburgh, where Marc Webley, aged 38, was gunned down on New Year's Eve. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire Photo: Jane Barlow Photo Sales

3 . Forensic officers scour the area for evidence Forensic officers scour the area close to the scene near the Anchor Inn in Granton Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire Photo: Jane Barlow Photo Sales