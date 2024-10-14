Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been taken to hospital after he was discovered seriously injured in a Musselburgh street in the early hours of the morning.

Emergency services descended on Links Avenue in the town at around 3.50am on Monday following reports of a 47-year-old man having been found with serious injuries.

The victim was taken to Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary and a Police Scotland spokesman said enquiries are ongoing to find out what happened to him.

Detective Constable Garry Mauran said: “A man has been seriously injured and it is vital we trace the person responsible.

“If anyone was in the Links Avenue area around the time and saw what happened, or anyone who was acting suspiciously, or anything which may assist our enquiries, I’d urge them to come forward.

“Officers are in the area carrying out extensive enquiries and I’d like to ask anyone with private CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage of this area to review it and bring anything which may be relevant to our attention.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting incident 0281 of 14 October.