Omni Centre Edinburgh: Two rushed to hospital as police lock down city centre street after major incident

Police cordoned off area outside busy entertainment centre on Friday evening
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 08:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jun 2023, 09:08 BST

Two people were reportedly rushed to hospital following a disturbance which saw police lock down an area of Edinburgh city centre.

The incident, outside the Omni Centre on Leith Street, took place around 7.50pm on Friday (June 2). According to reports, multiiple police vehicles and ambulances rushed to the scene and the area was soon cordoned off by officers.

The Evening News has seen pictures of paramedics treating a individual at the scene as a crowd looked on.

Two people were rushed to hospital following a disturbance outside the Omni Centre in Edinburgh on Friday, June 2.
Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

More to follow.

