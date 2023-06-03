Omni Centre Edinburgh: Two rushed to hospital as police lock down city centre street after major incident
Two people were reportedly rushed to hospital following a disturbance which saw police lock down an area of Edinburgh city centre.
The incident, outside the Omni Centre on Leith Street, took place around 7.50pm on Friday (June 2). According to reports, multiiple police vehicles and ambulances rushed to the scene and the area was soon cordoned off by officers.
The Evening News has seen pictures of paramedics treating a individual at the scene as a crowd looked on.
Police Scotland has been approached for comment.
More to follow.