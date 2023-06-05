A murder investigation has been launched in Edinburgh after police were called to a ‘major disturbance’ in Leith Street which resulted in the death of a young dad. This is all we know so far about the incident and the ongoing police investigation.

What happened

Emergency services were called to a major disturbance on Leith Street, near the Omni Centre, on Friday evening (June 2). A 30-year-old man was found seriously injured and he was taken to Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary for treatment.

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of Peter Mullen in Edinburgh

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He died in hospital a short time later and his death was initially treated as unexplained by police. A 41-year-old man was also taken to hospital for treatment and a 46-year-old woman was arrested in connection with a minor assault. She is set to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court in connection with the incident.

The victim

The man who died has been named as 30-year-old Peter Mullen from Edinburgh. Tributes have been left for the father-of-three in the days following his death. Among the tributes, which have been left outside the Omni Centre, are several bouquets of flowers, a football scarf and handwritten cards.

One tribute said: “To my son Peter. I am so proud of you. My life stopped when I lost you. I will forever love and miss you. Dad.” Another tribute, from a brother, said: ‘I wish we got more time together. I will cherish the memories I have with you. You were a great, amazing man. Fly high. Shay.”

Investigation and online portal

Police launched an investigation and initial enquiries found that several people were involved in the disturbance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The aftermath of the incident saw police set up a Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) to allow members of the public to send information directly to the police. Anyone submitting evidence has the option to remain anonymous.

Murder inquiry

Police confirmed yesterday that Mr Mullen’s death is being treated as murder following a post-mortem examination. Murder detectives are now investigating and anyone with information is still being asked to come forward to help with their enquiries.

A police spokesman said Mr Mullen’s relatives are aware that his death is now being treated as murder and added that a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal. Detective Chief Inspector John Morrison said: “I’d like to thank the public for their assistance so far and ask anyone with information who hasn’t already spoken with officers to please call