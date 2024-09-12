A pensioner who carried out a series of offences including exposing himself and watching men urinate in public toilets has been jailed.

Robert Cockburn, 77, also maliciously smeared faeces on the walls of a public toilet and exposed his genitals at a dental clinic in East Lothian.

Cockburn had previously been jailed and placed on an ASBO at Edinburgh Sheriff Court following separate offending last year.

The order stated the pensioner was prohibited from entering any public toilet within East Lothian apart from when he needed to use the disabled facilities and told he must not expose himself or urinate or defecate for no good reason.

But following his release from prison Cockburn began to breach the court ASBO by entering the public toilets in Port Seton, East Lothian.

Robert Cockburn has been jailed

One occasion saw Cockburn sit on the toilet in a state of undress while keeping the door open so members of the public could see him. A second incident at the same location saw Cockburn smear faeces on the walls of the public convenience on July 7 this year.

He was arrested on the same day and after spending the night in custody he appeared at the capital court to admit the offence the following day.

Over the next four weeks Cockburn committed further offences at public toilets at Waverley train station in Edinburgh and exposing himself to members of the public at the High Street in Musselburgh.

He also exposed himself to others at a dental practice in Prestonpans, East Lothian on July 31 this year. Cockburn pleaded guilty to a total of 13 offences including breaches of bail at a court hearing in Edinburgh last month and sentence was deferred for the possibility of the pensioner being admitted to a care home.

Last week Sheriff Roderick Flinn was told despite strenuous efforts to relocate Cockburn there was no indication a care home was willing to accept him as a resident.

Sheriff Flinn said he had no option but to impose a custodial sentence and Cockburn was jailed for a total of eight months across all charges. Cockburn was also placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years.