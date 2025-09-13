Detectives investigating the sexual assault of a teenage girl in Fife woods have arrested a man.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 16-year-old girl was allegedly assaulted in woodland between Dunnikier Way and Hendry Road in Kirkcaldy at around 2.30pm on Thursday, September 11.

An investigation was launched and police later arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detectives investigating the sexual assault of a teenage girl in Fife woods have arrested a man. | John Devlin

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl in Kirkcaldy.

“Officers received a report that the sexual assault occurred in woodland, between Dunnikier Way and Hendry Road around 2.30pm on Thursday. Enquiries are ongoing.“