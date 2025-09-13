Detectives investigating sexual assault of a teenage girl in Kirkcaldy woods arrest man

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 13th Sep 2025, 17:17 BST
Detectives investigating the sexual assault of a teenage girl in Fife woods have arrested a man.

The 16-year-old girl was allegedly assaulted in woodland between Dunnikier Way and Hendry Road in Kirkcaldy at around 2.30pm on Thursday, September 11.

An investigation was launched and police later arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with the incident.

Detectives investigating the sexual assault of a teenage girl in Fife woods have arrested a man. | John Devlin

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl in Kirkcaldy.

“Officers received a report that the sexual assault occurred in woodland, between Dunnikier Way and Hendry Road around 2.30pm on Thursday. Enquiries are ongoing.“

