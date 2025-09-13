Detectives investigating sexual assault of a teenage girl in Kirkcaldy woods arrest man
The 16-year-old girl was allegedly assaulted in woodland between Dunnikier Way and Hendry Road in Kirkcaldy at around 2.30pm on Thursday, September 11.
An investigation was launched and police later arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with the incident.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl in Kirkcaldy.
“Officers received a report that the sexual assault occurred in woodland, between Dunnikier Way and Hendry Road around 2.30pm on Thursday. Enquiries are ongoing.“