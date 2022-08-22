Police launch manhunt for murder suspect who 'may have travelled anywhere in the country'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) are looking to arrest Mr Bellfield on suspicion of the murder of Thomas Campbell.

Mr Campbell, 38, was found dead on the morning of July 3 at an address in Mossley, Manchester.

While Mr Bellfield is from Manchester, police believe he could have travelled anywhere in the UK.

Officers are appealing to the public to help them locate the suspect, however, they have warned people to not approach him.

In a social media appeal, police wrote: “Do not approach Bellfield and if you see him call 999. We are actively seeking his arrest and ask that anyone with information about his whereabouts contacts us immediately.

“He is from the #Openshaw area of the city and is believed to also have links to #Lancashire, but could be anywhere in the country.”

Murder suspect John Bellfield who is wanted on suspicion of the murder of Thomas Campbell.

“Anyone who knows Bellfield, and may be withholding information, is reminded that assisting a suspect can lead to a prison sentence of up to 10 years.”

Police have arrested and charged three other individuals in connection with the murder, which they believe was a “targeted and deliberate” incident.

Coleen Campbell, 38, Stephen Cleworth, 37, and Reece Steven, 29, appeared at Manchester Crown Court via videolink for a preliminary hearing, charged with conspiracy to murder.

The family of Mr Campbell are currently being supported by specialist officers.