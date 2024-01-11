Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A polo club was targeted by vandals on New Year’s Day causing £2,000 worth of damage.

Stewarton at Westfield Farm in South Queensferry said 48 bales of haylage, used to feed the horses, were slashed with a ‘large blade’ on the night of January 1. The incident was reported to the police the following day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club, located on the edge of the Dundas Estate just 20 minutes from Edinburgh, has been providing polo lessons, pony hire and livery for 20 years. Staff believe that it was a targeted attack and ‘not just kids mucking about’.

48 bales of hay were slashed

The club posted on Facebook appealing for anyone who might have witnessed anything suspicious to get in touch.

Owner Karina Bowlby said: “Unfortunately, this appears to be a targeted attack rather than kids mucking around. 48 bales were damaged in total and by the looks of things the knife used had a large blade. I reported the incident to the Police on January 2nd after damage to the haylage bales was done the night before. They have given me a crime number but as of yet no officers have visited the farm."