Stenhouse Cross: Bus stop destroyed as car crashes directly through it in Edinburgh
A bus stop at the Stenhouse Cross roundabout in Edinburgh has been destroyed after a car drove directly through it hitting a fence.
Nobody was hurt during the incident which took place at around 6pm on Friday.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 6pm tonight, Friday, September 3, 2021 police received a report of a car having struck a bus stop and colliding with a fence at Stenhouse Cross, Edinburgh.
"There were two occupants within the car who both declined any medical attention.
"Enquiries continue."
The crash is directly out the same building that was the scene of a Hogmanay car crash.
In the evening of December 31, 2020, a car ploughed into the fence at the same address after being spotted speeding down Stevenson Drive.
The drivers fled the scene though police said they believed that nobody was hurt in the incident, they launched an investigation to trace the drivers.