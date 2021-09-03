Nobody was hurt during the incident which took place at around 6pm on Friday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 6pm tonight, Friday, September 3, 2021 police received a report of a car having struck a bus stop and colliding with a fence at Stenhouse Cross, Edinburgh.

"There were two occupants within the car who both declined any medical attention.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Enquiries continue."

The crash is directly out the same building that was the scene of a Hogmanay car crash.

In the evening of December 31, 2020, a car ploughed into the fence at the same address after being spotted speeding down Stevenson Drive.

A bus stop at the Stenhouse Cross roundabout in Edinburgh has been destroyed after a car drove directly through it. (Picture credit: Ewen Macleod/ Edinburgh Crime and Breaking News Group)

The drivers fled the scene though police said they believed that nobody was hurt in the incident, they launched an investigation to trace the drivers.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.