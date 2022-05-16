Her niece, Nicola Rankin, has set up a GoFundMe in remembrance of Suzanne, who passed away on May 7, after being seriously injured in a crash the previous night.

The 62-year-old, who lived in Port Seton, was walking after a night-out in Edinburgh when she was hit by a silver Vauxhall Zafira on Marionville Road at around 10.50pm.

The money raised will go towards supporting Suzanne’s daughter and grandchildren, who said they were “devastated” by the tragic news.

Paying tribute to her mother, her daughter Kerryann Hutchison said: "My Mum was honestly the sweetest, kindest, most loving, gentle, beautiful soul and enjoying life. She is sorely missed by everyone who knew her. I am broken by what has happened as are the rest of the family and all her friends who knew her."

Suzanne’s grandson John, who she raised from a young age, is said to be “absolutely broken” by the loss. He was in the care of his grandmother when she died.

Mrs Rankin has asked for donations to help Kerryann, John and the rest of Suzanne’s grandchildren, and said they will be helpful “no matter how small”.

She said: “We know Suzanne would be the first to help many folk out if they needed help.”

So far, more than £500 has been raised of the set £1,500 goal.