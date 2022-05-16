Ardent footballer Leah, who used to coach the Dalkeith Thistle Community Football Club under 10s, passed away on Saturday, April 30.

The teenager, who would have turned 18 at the end of this month, had a rare type of cancer called Ewing sarcoma.

Leah, who attended Dalkeith High School, has been described as a girl that “would light up any room she walked into” and “put a smile on everyone’s face”.

At Sunday’s match, Dalkeith Thistle Under-18s were presented with bunches of flowers and a card from Edinburgh South Girls, before a minute of applause was held in memory of Leah.

In a post on Twitter following the match, the Midlothian club wrote: ‘Dalkeith Thistle Under-18s girls would like to sincerely thank Edinburgh South girls for their touching gesture at our game today.

‘We were presented with bunches of flowers and a card and requested a minutes applause in memory of our Leah Rogan who we sadly lost recently’.

A further post, this time on the club’s Facebook page read: ‘Yesterday’s match had a great turnout in memory of Leah Rogan and saw us contribute £1205 to her memorial fund.

‘Thanks to everyone who donated, paid extra at the gate and bought raffle tickets.

‘Special thanks go to our visitors Kirkcaldy and Dysart FC whose players, coaches and committee donated £255. We were truly humbled by your generosity.

‘Whilst the result didn’t go our way it didn’t really matter in the scheme of things as sometimes things are more important than football.’

Leah was known for her outgoing personality and has been described as a popular figure in the local community.

She stayed at home with mum Gillian, dad Barry, brother Taylor and his girlfriend Hannah.

As reported in the Evening News, following Leah’s death Hannah started a fundraising page for the family – and it has already raised over £22k.

In a touching post, Hannah wrote: “Leah was one of a kind, the girl that would light up any room she walked into, put a smile on everyone’s face.

“For everyone who knew her knows she was full of happiness joy and laughter. Her laugh was very much contagious. Her beauty was breathtaking.

“She had the biggest heart, she loved being with her family and friends and her dog Duke more than anything.

“It is with a very heavy heart to say that after being diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma cancer three years ago Leah took her last breath last night.

“She fought so hard everyday and still lived life to the fullest.

“We all called her the lioness, our warrior, because that is exactly what she was. The strength and determination behind her was amazing.

“We are setting this page up to give our Leah the send off she deserves.

“Anything that is left over is to support the family in these hard times. Any donation is so appreciated.

“Leah Rogan the girl that touched all our hearts – she will now be the brightest star in the sky.”