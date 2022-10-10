Teodor Asaftei, 27, was reported missing in Aberdeen, where he was last seen at 5.30pm on Sunday, October 9.

However, police believe he may be in the Edinburgh area.

Teodor was spotted exiting a bus in the Scottish Capital at 9.25pm on Sunday, October 9. He has not been seen since.

He is described as 6’01 tall, with short brown hair and when last seen was wearing grey joggers, a dark coloured hoodie.

Officers from the North East Police Division are appealing to the public to help them find the 27-year-old. They have asked anyone with potential sightings of Teodor to come forward.

Anyone who has seen Teodor or who has any information about his whereabouts should contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number Ref PS-20221009-2919

