Teodor Asaftei: Police appeal for missing Aberdeen man last seen on bus in Edinburgh

Police have asked for the public's help in tracing a missing man from Aberdeen, who was last seen on a bus in Edinburgh.

By Anna Bryan
20 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Oct 2022, 3:30pm

Teodor Asaftei, 27, was reported missing in Aberdeen, where he was last seen at 5.30pm on Sunday, October 9.

However, police believe he may be in the Edinburgh area.

Teodor was spotted exiting a bus in the Scottish Capital at 9.25pm on Sunday, October 9. He has not been seen since.

He is described as 6’01 tall, with short brown hair and when last seen was wearing grey joggers, a dark coloured hoodie.

Officers from the North East Police Division are appealing to the public to help them find the 27-year-old. They have asked anyone with potential sightings of Teodor to come forward.

Anyone who has seen Teodor or who has any information about his whereabouts should contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number Ref PS-20221009-2919

27-year-old Teodor Asaftei is missing