Teodor Asaftei, 27, who is also known as Stefan, has been missing from his home in Aberdeen since Tuesday, May 10.

Mr Asaftei is described as being white, 5ft 10, and of slim build with dark hair. He was last seen wearing a navy jacket, black trousers, a black woollen hat and black Airmax trainers. Police believe he may also be carrying a black and grey rucksack and a sleeping bag.

PI Kennedy of Drylaw Police Station said: “Teodor has been missing for almost two weeks now and we are growing increasingly concerned for his safety and wellbeing.

“We believe Teodor may have travelled to Edinburgh between 10 and 12 May and that he has been in the Cameron Toll and Chesser areas of the city. It is thought that he may also be frequenting Edinburgh city centre.

“I would urge anyone who believes they may have seen Teodor, or who has any information in relation to his current whereabouts to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 2788 of Sunday May 15.

