There are almost 700 registered sex offenders (RSOs) living in Edinburgh and Lothians, according to the latest figures by Police Scotland.

Since the last stats were published in October 2022, there has been an increase of 38 RSOs.

Despite the alarming number, police have reassured the public that robust measures are in place to manage risk and reoffending rates remain “very low”.

The data reveals the latest figures by council area and postcode.

The highest amount of RSOs can be found in EH54, with 49 in West Lothian areas Livingston, Uphall and Broxburn.

EH6, which covers Leith as well as Newhaven, has 36, while EH7, which includes Restalrig and Craigentinny, has 38.

EH17, including Gilmerton, Mortonhall and Moredun, has 23 and EH16, which covers Craigmillar and Niddrie, has 43 registered sex offenders.

Southside, Northfield and Meadowbank have 13, while EH3, which includes Inverleith, Warriston, Tollcross and Fountainbridge, has 17

EH9, including Blackford, Marchmont and the Grange, has 8.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Police Scotland, working with our MAPPA (Multi-Agency Public Protection Arrangements) partners, manage registered sex offenders (RSOs) across all of Scotland's communities.

“Every single offender is assessed and managed in line with the risk they present. Sexual re-offending rates of RSOs remain very low.

“While we can never completely eliminate risk, Police Scotland and MAPPA partners use robust risk assessment processes, and a range of investigative tools including the latest technologies, to manage RSOs, mitigate risk and to protect the public."

The EH postcode area, also known as the Edinburgh postcode area, is a group of 54 postcode districts for post towns: Armadale, Balerno, Bathgate, Bo'ness, Bonnyrigg, Broxburn, Currie, Dalkeith, Dunbar, East Linton, Edinburgh, Gorebridge, Gullane, Haddington, Heriot, Humbie, Innerleithen, Juniper Green, Kirkliston, Kirknewton, Lasswade, Linlithgow, Livingston, Loanhead, Longniddry, Musselburgh, Newbridge, North Berwick, Pathhead, Peebles, Penicuik, Prestonpans, Rosewell, Roslin, South Queensferry, Tranent, Walkerburn, West Calder and West Linton.

