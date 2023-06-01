Tracy Milne: Edinburgh missing woman found 'safe and well' after concerns raised
Police trace missing woman after launching urgent search
Tracy Milne, 46, was reported missing after she disappeared from the Morningside area, at around 8.30am on Tuesday, May 30. In an appeal to the public, officers said they concerns for her welfare. On Thursday morning, June 1, police announced Tracy had been found. Edinburgh police said: “Officers have traced the missing person Tracy Milne safe and well this morning. Thank you to everyone who shared our post!”