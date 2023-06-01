News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
A Place In The Sun host Jonnie Irwin admitted to hospital
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Madeleine McCann: ‘Number of items’ found at reservoir
Pirates of the Caribbean star dies

Tracy Milne: Edinburgh missing woman found 'safe and well' after concerns raised

Police trace missing woman after launching urgent search
Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 1st Jun 2023, 12:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 12:47 BST

A missing woman from Edinburgh has been found safe and well.

Tracy Milne, 46, was reported missing after she disappeared from the Morningside area, at around 8.30am on Tuesday, May 30. In an appeal to the public, officers said they concerns for her welfare. On Thursday morning, June 1, police announced Tracy had been found. Edinburgh police said: “Officers have traced the missing person Tracy Milne safe and well this morning. Thank you to everyone who shared our post!”

Tracy Milne, 46, has been found safe and well after she was reported missing from Edinburgh.Tracy Milne, 46, has been found safe and well after she was reported missing from Edinburgh.
Tracy Milne, 46, has been found safe and well after she was reported missing from Edinburgh.