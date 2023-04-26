Police are becoming ‘increasingly concerned’ for the well-being of a missing woman. Tracy Milne was last seen in the Canonmills area of Edinburgh , at around 11am on Friday, April 21. The 46-year-old has not been seen since. Concerns were raised earlier this week, and Tracy was reported missing on Tuesday, April 24. Officers describe her as being white, around 5 feet 5 inches in height with a slim build and greying hair with a pink tint. Police are unsure what Tracy was wearing when she was last seen.

Detectives have launched an urgent search, carrying out extensive enquiries in an attempt to locate Tracy. Officers are checking CCTV footage across the city, and are continuing to speak to her family and friends for any information that could help the investigation. Inspector Stephanie Garnett said: “Tracy’s family is understandably worried about her and we have become increasingly concerned for her wellbeing. Everyone just wants to know Tracy is safe and well. I am asking anyone, who may have seen Tracy, or who has any information about her whereabouts to contact us as soon as possible.” Anyone with any information on Tracy’s whereabouts has been urged to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 969 of 24 April, 2023.