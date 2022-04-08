A rickshaw passenger was left scarred for life after a horror car smash in Edinburgh.

Inga Edwardson, 28, suffered fractures to her pelvis, ribs and foot after the smash last year as well as severe bruising.

The museum worker from Edinburgh now lives in constant agony and still has a long recovery ahead of her.

On Friday at Edinburgh Sheriff Court, shameful driver Matthew Mckay was jailed for 20 months and banned from driving for two years and 10 months.

Inga said: “What happened was traumatic and in many ways life-changing so I’m glad there’s now justice.”

The terrifying smash happened on West Approach Road in Edinburgh on 1 May 2021.

Around 10.30pm Inga and her brother Torquil Edwardson, 30, were in a rickshaw heading home from a night out.

The pair had been celebrating a friend’s birthday on the first night pubs reopened following strict social distancing rules.

The siblings chose the rickshaw over a taxi as Torquil used to work as a rickshaw driver years ago and wanted to experience it as a passenger.

However after 10 minutes they were hit from behind by Mckay’s Audi.

All three in the rickshaw – the rider and both siblings – were thrown into the air.

Inga said: “I remember just chatting and the next thing I know I’m lying on the tarmac surrounded by loads of people.

“I didn’t even know there had been a crash until I heard people shouting and when I felt pain when I tried to move.”

All three victims were taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh to treat multiple serious injuries.

Inga suffered fractures to her pelvis, ribs and foot while her brother sustained fractures to his spine, hand and a lacerations to his scalp.

The rickshaw driver suffered a serious head injury and is now recovering in his native Spain where he can be close to loved ones.

Inga – who was kept in Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for seven days – added: “The NHS specialists have really helped me so much after the crash.

“My recovery is still ongoing, even today, however the whole time the nurses and doctors have been great.”

Mckay was traced the next day by cops after he fled the scene and left his victims strewn across the road.

