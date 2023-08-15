A motorcyclist has died at the scene of a single vehicle crash in Addiewell, West Lothian.

Emergency services were called to the B792 Blackburn Road at around 9.25pm on Monday, August 14, and despite paramedics’ efforts, the 43-year-old man died at the scene. The road was closed for around four hours while investigations were carried out. It re-opened at 1.35am the following day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is the second motorcyclist fatality on West Lothian’s roads in a matter of days, after a 35-year-old woman died following a fatal road crash on the A89 between Armadale and Westrigg on Friday night. The victim was later named as Natalie Hawkins, with her family paying tribute to the mother of two.

Road policing officers are appealing for information and have asked witnesses to come forward. Sergeant Barry Sommerville, of the Roads Policing Unit in Livingston, said: “We are keen to hear from any motorists, especially any with dash-cam footage, who were driving on the B792 between 9.10 pm and 9.25 pm. If you were in the area and have not yet spoke to police and have information you feel may assist our investigation, then please call officers on 101 quoting incident number 4192 of Monday, 14 August 2023.”