West Lothian crime: Alcohol stolen during break-in at business on Bankton Walk in Murieston
A thief who broke into a West Lothian business and made off with alcohol is being hunted by police.
The suspect gained entry to the business in Bankton Walk, Murieston, at around 12.25am on Monday, January 8 and stole alcohol. The suspect is described as male, around 6ft in height, of average build and has facial hair.
Detective Constable Ross Collett, of Livingston CID, said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and I am appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have seen anything suspicious or who may have private CCTV or dash cam footage which could assist us to get in touch.”
Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 0052 of January 8.