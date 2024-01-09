The suspect gained entry to the business in Bankton Walk, Murieston, at around 12.25am on Monday, January 8 and stole alcohol. The suspect is described as male, around 6ft in height, of average build and has facial hair.

Detective Constable Ross Collett, of Livingston CID, said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and I am appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have seen anything suspicious or who may have private CCTV or dash cam footage which could assist us to get in touch.”