West Lothian crime: Clothes worth £200 stolen following break-in at business premises on Greenburn Road
Police in West Lothian have launched an appeal following a break-in and theft in Fauldhouse.
The incident happened between 9pm on Monday, November 18, and 8.30am on Tuesday, November 19, at a business premises on Greenburn Road. Police said a number of items of clothing were taken, estimated to be worth around £200.
Enquiries are ongoing and officers are appealing for anyone who has any information or who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact them.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland 101 quoting reference 0564 of 19 November, 2024.