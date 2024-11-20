Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police in West Lothian have launched an appeal following a break-in and theft in Fauldhouse.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened between 9pm on Monday, November 18, and 8.30am on Tuesday, November 19, at a business premises on Greenburn Road. Police said a number of items of clothing were taken, estimated to be worth around £200.

The incident happened at a business premises Greenburn Road in Fauldhouse | Google Maps

Enquiries are ongoing and officers are appealing for anyone who has any information or who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland 101 quoting reference 0564 of 19 November, 2024.