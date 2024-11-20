West Lothian crime: Clothes worth £200 stolen following break-in at business premises on Greenburn Road

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 20th Nov 2024, 16:42 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police in West Lothian have launched an appeal following a break-in and theft in Fauldhouse.

The incident happened between 9pm on Monday, November 18, and 8.30am on Tuesday, November 19, at a business premises on Greenburn Road. Police said a number of items of clothing were taken, estimated to be worth around £200.

The incident happened at a business premises Greenburn Road in FauldhouseThe incident happened at a business premises Greenburn Road in Fauldhouse
The incident happened at a business premises Greenburn Road in Fauldhouse | Google Maps

Enquiries are ongoing and officers are appealing for anyone who has any information or who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland 101 quoting reference 0564 of 19 November, 2024.

Related topics:West LothianPolice
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice