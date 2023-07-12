Detectives in West Lothian are searching for a suspect wearing blonde wig and riding bike following a break-in.

An investigation was launched after police received a report a house had been broken into in Woodrush Glade, Livingston, on Monday, June 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The offender forced entry to the house and stole a quantity of cash, jewellery and cosmetics. Around 10am that same morning, the suspect was seen riding a Brampton-style bike in the street, and officers believe they may be linked to the crime.

Police received a report of a house having been broken into in Woodrush Glade, Livingston, on June 26.

The person is white, with a heavy build, wearing a black hoodie and black leggings. Officers believe they were trying to conceal their actual appearance and were wearing a blonde wig. They cycled up the street and were seen a short time later walking up the street.

Officers have carried out door-to-door enquiries and checked relevant CCTV for additional information.

Detective Constable Jennifer Rogers said: “I am appealing for any information regarding this incident and this suspect. Perhaps they were seen elsewhere in the area or were seen in the company of another person. Any small piece of information could be helpful to our ongoing investigation, so please do contact us and pass it on.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad