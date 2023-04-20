A man was left hospitalised after being seriously assaulted by two others in a West Lothian town. Police are appealing for witnesses – particularly a dog walker – who may have seen the incident in Meadowbank, Livingston, between 4.30pm and 5pm on Monday, April 17.

According to police, the 42-year-old man was attacked by two other men and required treatment for serious but non-life threatening injuries. One of the suspects is described by police as white, around 5ft 8in tall and of medium build. He was around 30-years-old and wearing a black hooded top, police said. The second man is also described as wearing a black hooded top. The two men are said to have run off in the direction of Rushbank after the assault.

Detective Constable Chris Watson said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may be able to assist us to come forward. We have established that a man wearing a grey tracksuit was walking two dogs in the area around the time and may have witnessed the incident. If this was you please come forward as you may be able to help. We would also been keen to hear from anyone who may have private CCTV or dashcam footage from the area.”

A man has been seriously injured after an assault in Meadowbank, Livingston (Google Streetview)