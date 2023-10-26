Police say it is ‘imperative’ the man responsible is found.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 39-year-old man was taken to hospital with facial injuries following a serious assault in West Lothian.

The man had been walking with his friend when he was assaulted in an ‘unprovoked attack’ at around 11.30pm in Overshiel Road, East Calder on October 14. Police officers are now appealing for information to assist their inquiries and said it is ‘imperative we trace the man responsible.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers will also be carrying out door-to-door enquiries and checking CCTV cameras for any relevant footage in the area. Officers described the suspect as white, around 5ft. 8 inches in height with short brown hair. The offender was wearing light coloured trousers and a red or orange puffer jacket at the time of the incident and spoke with a local accent.

A 39-year-old man was assaulted in an ‘unprovoked attack’ at around 11.30pm on Overshiel Road, East Calder on 14 October, 2023. He was taken to hospital with facial injuries

Constable Kiara Penman said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident to contact us. This has been an unprovoked attack and it’s imperative we trace the man responsible. If you have any information, please pass it on.”