West Lothian crime: Man taken to hospital with facial injuries after unprovoked assault in West Lothian

Police say it is ‘imperative’ the man responsible is found.
By Neil Johnstone
Published 26th Oct 2023, 09:06 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 09:38 BST
A 39-year-old man was taken to hospital with facial injuries following a serious assault in West Lothian.

The man had been walking with his friend when he was assaulted in an ‘unprovoked attack’ at around 11.30pm in Overshiel Road, East Calder on October 14. Police officers are now appealing for information to assist their inquiries and said it is ‘imperative we trace the man responsible.’

Officers will also be carrying out door-to-door enquiries and checking CCTV cameras for any relevant footage in the area. Officers described the suspect as white, around 5ft. 8 inches in height with short brown hair. The offender was wearing light coloured trousers and a red or orange puffer jacket at the time of the incident and spoke with a local accent.

Constable Kiara Penman said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident to contact us. This has been an unprovoked attack and it’s imperative we trace the man responsible. If you have any information, please pass it on.”

Anyone with information is asked to all Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2222 of October 20. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be passed on anonymously.