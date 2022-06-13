Police were called to a property on Blinkbonny Gardens, Breich, following the incident, which occurred between 1am and 7am on Sunday (June 12).

A black Mercedes B180 car was stolen from the driveway.

Detective Constable Sam Plastow, of Livingston CID, said: “Enquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would ask that anyone who lives in the area or who has information about suspicious behaviour contact police.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An appeal has been launched after a Mercedes was stolen from the driveway of a house following a break-in in West Calder at the weekend.

“We are eager to hear from anyone in the area who has CCTV, dash-cam or doorbell cameras to check their footage for anything that may assist police.

“Although the property was secure, I would like to remind homeowners to be vigilant and ensure that doors and windows are locked overnight. As we come into summer months, any windows left ajar for ventilation should not be left unattended.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Livingston Criminal Investigation Department on 101, quoting incident 983 of 12th June.