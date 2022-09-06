The incident happened in Shaw Avenue, Armadale, between midnight and 0015 hours on Monday (September 5).

Three suspects, who were masked and wearing dark clothing, were seen leaving the area in a white Vauxhall Astra van.

The bikes stolen are an orange Trek Powerfly electric mountain bike and a grey Trek Slash 8 full suspension mountain bike.

Police are appealing to the public for information after two bicycles were stolen in West Lothian.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact police via 101 quoting incident number: 0486 05/09/2022.