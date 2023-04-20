West Lothian police have arrested and charge a man and woman in connection with drugs offences.

West Lothian police have arrested and charged a 23-year-old woman and 38-year-old man in connection with drugs offences.

Carrying out a warrant, officers attended the property in the Barracks View area of Whitburn on Thursday (April 20).

Cocaine and cannabis was recovered, with a maximum total estimated street value of £91,000.

Property was also seized in regards to the proceeds of crime, as were allegedly contraband cigarettes and a four-figure sum of cash.The pair are expected to appear at court at a later date.

Detective Sergeant John Irvine said: “Drugs misuse and dealing brings nothing but misery to our communities and I want the public to know that we will use every tool and tactic at our disposal to remove these illegal substances from our streets.

“We rely on the public to build our intelligence on these issues and I would encourage anyone to report any concerns or suspicious activity to police by calling 101. Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. By working together, we can keep our communities safe.”

