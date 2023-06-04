Two cars were set on fire on the same street in West Lothian in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police were called to a report of a red Volkswagen T-Roc and a blue Vauxhall Vectra on fire on Dixon Road, Whitburn, around 12.30am.

Emergency services attended and the fires were extinguished. There were no reports of injuries.

Officers are treating the fires as wilful and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

Detective Constable Graeme Comrie said: “A man wearing dark clothing was seen in the area around the time of the fires. I’d appeal for him to come forward as he may have witnessed what happened.

“I would urge anyone with information to get in touch with police and report it. Similarly, anyone with private CCTV, doorbell or dash cam footage of the area at the time, please review it and bring anything of significance to our attention.”

