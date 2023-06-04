News you can trust since 1873
West Lothian crime: Two cars deliberately set on fire on same residential street sparks police probe

Officers are treating the fires as ‘wilful’ and enquiries ongoing
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 4th Jun 2023, 10:20 BST- 1 min read

Two cars were set on fire on the same street in West Lothian in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police were called to a report of a red Volkswagen T-Roc and a blue Vauxhall Vectra on fire on Dixon Road, Whitburn, around 12.30am.

Emergency services attended and the fires were extinguished. There were no reports of injuries.

Two cars were set on fire on the same street in West Lothian in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Officers are treating the fires as wilful and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

Detective Constable Graeme Comrie said: “A man wearing dark clothing was seen in the area around the time of the fires. I’d appeal for him to come forward as he may have witnessed what happened.

“I would urge anyone with information to get in touch with police and report it. Similarly, anyone with private CCTV, doorbell or dash cam footage of the area at the time, please review it and bring anything of significance to our attention.”

Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 0156 of 3 June, 2023. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

