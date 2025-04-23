Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Thieves who broke into a West Lothian home and made off with a BMW are being hunted by police.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A property in Badger Meadows, Broxburn, was broken into at some point between 12am and 12.30am on Tuesday, April 22. A silver BMW 420D X-Drive was stolen during the incident.

Detectives investigating the incident are now asking anyone who lives in the area and has private CCTV to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A property in Badger Meadows, Broxburn, was broken into | Google Maps

Detective Constable Francis Sinnet said: “Enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything to contact us. We also ask anyone with private CCTV of the area at the time to come forward.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 0554 of Tuesday, April 22.”