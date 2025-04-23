West Lothian police hunt thieves who broke into Broxburn house and made off with BMW

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 23rd Apr 2025, 09:43 BST
Thieves who broke into a West Lothian home and made off with a BMW are being hunted by police.

A property in Badger Meadows, Broxburn, was broken into at some point between 12am and 12.30am on Tuesday, April 22. A silver BMW 420D X-Drive was stolen during the incident.

Detectives investigating the incident are now asking anyone who lives in the area and has private CCTV to come forward.

A property in Badger Meadows, Broxburn, was broken into | Google Maps

Detective Constable Francis Sinnet said: “Enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything to contact us. We also ask anyone with private CCTV of the area at the time to come forward.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 0554 of Tuesday, April 22.”

