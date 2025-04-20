Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A rising boxing star from West Lothian, who made Scottish history at the European championships last year, is now a step closer to realising her dreams after securing several sponsorship deals.

Kara Young, from Broxburn, has claimed multiple titles in her six-year career, becoming a three-time Scottish champion, British champion and European champion.

Capturing gold at the EUBC European Schools Championships in Bosnia last year saw the 15-year-old become the first Scottish boxer to ever win the competition – and now the boxing prodigy can look forward to more international events after gaining the backing from several local businesses.

Kara Young, 15, from Broxburn has become a decorated champion - winning three Scottish titles, a British title and last year was crowned the European champion | Submitted

After recently returning from the Golden Girl Championship in Sweden, the world’s largest female boxing tournament, Kara received the news that Livingston-based business Workflo Solutions will now fund her future travel expenses – the latest in a string of local businesses to back the youngster.

Kara said: “This sponsorship gives me the opportunity to travel to international tournaments with my club that I wouldn’t be able to do otherwise and it’ll also allow me to have additional support such as physio, nutritionists and have the best equipment.”

Kara, who trains a total of six times a week at Broxburn Boxing Club and Boxing Scotland in Glasgow, first started her combat sports journey in Taekwondo when she was just a toddler, before finding a new challenge in boxing.

“When I was nine, I went to Broxburn Boxing Club with my cousin and I just fell in love with it - the coach asked me straight away if I could come back and I’ve been obsessed ever since”, Kara said.

West Lothian's Kara Young with Workflo Solutions Sales Director Jonathan Weir | Workflo Solutions

The Broxburn boxer now an elite amateur with 32 fights under her belt, championship experience and benefitted from international sparring, which the teenager said makes finding local opponents much harder because boxers at her level are now few and far between.

She said: “There's no one really in Scotland for me to fight so I need to travel down to England and other countries for fights now. My coach tries to get me as many fights as possible but it just depends on if opponents will take the fight.”

To help Kara on her boxing journey, a range of local businesses are now sponsoring the Broxburn bomber, including Tritec Solutions, Almondell Motor Company, Fleximix Concrete, Gordon Bow Engineering, EAS Electricals and East of Scotland Drainage.

Managing Director of Workflo Solutions, Michael Field, who is Kara’s latest sponsor has been ‘very impressed’ by the teenager’s rise in the sport and believes she’s got what it takes to compete and win at an international level.

A keen boxer himself, Michael said: “At Workflo Solutions, we’re known for transforming businesses, but our company ethos is to go beyond our services to make a positive difference to individuals and local communities, one purposeful connection at a time.

“We have been so impressed by Kara’s talent and dedication to her sport and we’re proud to lend her our support to help her reach her international goals.”

Kara added: “I'd like to get to the Commonwealth Games and then the Olympics. But turning professional is my end goal 100 per cent.”