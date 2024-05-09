Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alex Kerr trained hundreds of Edinburgh boxers throughout the late 1960s until the mid 1990s - including one of Edinburgh’s sons, Ken Buchanan

Tributes have been paid to a legendary Edinburgh boxing trainer who devoted his life to training hundreds of amateur boxers at the famous Sparta AAC gym.

Alex Kerr, the senior boxing trainer at the notable Leith gym on McDonald Road and former Scotland coach, died at the age of 88 on March 29 - three days before the anniversary of the death of his famed student Ken Buchanan.

A service celebrating the life of legendary boxing trainer Alex Kerr was held by close friends at Fosters funeral directors in April

Born in Wales in the 1930s, Alex later moved to Edinburgh working as a storeman at Parsons Peebles in East Pilton before going on to work as a painter for the Forth Bridge in the early 1980s.

But his passion in life was boxing, with the talented coach dedicating his life to training generations of amateur boxers in the capital alongside fellow coaches Jimmy Garriock and Danny Iannarelli.

Former Sparta boxer Willie Garriock said: “In boxing, you get these standout coaches and he was one of them. He could always bring a wee bit extra out of you. In the late 1970s, the Sparta club produced seven Scottish champions on the same night - that had never been before and I don’t think a single club will ever be able to capture titles in every weight division again.

“We boxed all over the UK. Alex took us everywhere and we could defeat most teams in those days. He was so good that in 1976 he was selected as the head coach for the Scottish team training all the elite boxers from across the country.”

He added: “Kenny Buchanan put the Sparta gym on the world map but Alex put the gym on the UK map as a top amateur boxing club.”

Alex Kerr stands next to his prized pupil Ken Buchanan to receive the Edinburgh Award

In the late 1960s, Alex met the great Ken Buchanan, who at that time was already an accomplished amateur. The pair began working together with the ‘Fighting Carpenter’ returning to the Sparta gym throughout his career to train under the tutelage of Alex. The pair would later travel to London together in May 1980 when Buchanan defeated future Commonwealth champion Najib Daho in the seventh round.

Stevie Garriock, who, like his younger brother Willie, excelled in the sweet science and fought over 300 times, looked after Alex in his later years when he battled with health issues. He spent quality time with his former coach and often visited Gladstones Bar where Ken Buchanan’s world title belts are on display behind the bar.

Alex with former Sparta boxers at Gladstones bar in Leith

Stevie said: “We would go out for a pint every other day. Alex liked a pint, he wanted to be out and about as much as he could. Life got harder for Alex after his wife Margaret died in 2010 - he missed her a lot.”

Remembering Alex, Stevie recalled a time when he was unable to be in the corner for one of his fighter’s amateur debut. He said: “Alex asked another trainer to corner him, but asked him to look out for him because it was his first fight.

“After the fight Alex called the coach and asked him how the fighter got on. He told Alex ‘I thought you said this guy was a novice. He knocked the guy out in the second round.’ Alex said there’s no such thing as a novice at the Sparta gym.”

The Sparta Boxing Gym in Edinburgh once stood at McDonald Road. The red-coloured roof was painted by Alex who used the same red paint used for the Forth Bridge

Fellow Sparta boxer, Owen Smith, said: “He had this aura about him. Everyone wanted to train with Alex because you would learn so much. He loved helping guys on and if you had him as a trainer you were in good company.

“Alex and the other trainers used to take us all over the country - Newcastle, Manchester, Aberdeen, Glasgow, the list goes on. Alex used to drive us in his small Vauxhall Chevette.

“It shows you how much he loved helping all those young guys and the love he had for the sport. If it wasn’t for the Sparta coaches we never would have boxed at any of these shows, it says a lot about them. They were there every night for us. It says a lot.”