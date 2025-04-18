Plans submitted to revamp ‘legendary’ West Lothian skatepark once visited by Tony Hawk
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The ‘iconic’ Livingston Skatepark, that has been an asset to the skating and biking community for over 40 years, was once visited by world-renowned skater Tony Hawk who described it as ‘a legendary place’ in the early 1990s.
If plans are approved, works will include re-pouring small sections of the park with new concrete, polishing the surface and repairing patches. A council spokesperson said ‘the application is part of wider programme for skateparks across West Lothian’.
The skatepark received a category B listing from Historic Environment Scotland (HES) last year. Dara Parsons, head of designations at HES, said at the time: “Iain Urquhart’s original design is grounded in early skate culture, and the park is known around the world for its pioneering design, the quality of the skating experience, and as a prototype for later concrete skateparks.”
Designed by architect Iain Urquhart, the ‘Livi’ skatepark was opened by Livingston Development Corporation (LDC) in 1981 and is the earliest surviving purpose-built skatepark in Scotland.
After skateboarding saw a surge in popularity during the 1970s, local skateboarder Kenny Omond approached LDC with the idea for a park. It would go on to gain international attention within the skate scene due to its scale and quality, attracting world-class skateboarders from around the world.
Speaking in February last year, Rick Curran, secretary at Skateboard Scotland, said: “Livi is a beloved, world-renowned skatepark recognised by many for its ground-breaking design, but at 43 years old it is showing considerable signs of age, so we are extremely keen to see the necessary steps taken to ensure this essence is protected for future generations through sympathetic, considered stabilisation and restoration.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.