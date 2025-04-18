Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

West Lothian Council has submitted plans to restore Scotland’s oldest skatepark to its original condition.

The ‘iconic’ Livingston Skatepark, that has been an asset to the skating and biking community for over 40 years, was once visited by world-renowned skater Tony Hawk who described it as ‘a legendary place’ in the early 1990s.

If plans are approved, works will include re-pouring small sections of the park with new concrete, polishing the surface and repairing patches. A council spokesperson said ‘the application is part of wider programme for skateparks across West Lothian’.

Livingston skatepark, known for its very deep Double Bowl and finely-tuned transitions, is an enduring icon of the Scottish skate and bike scene and is the earliest surviving purpose-built skatepark in the country | Historic Environment Scotland

The skatepark received a category B listing from Historic Environment Scotland (HES) last year. Dara Parsons, head of designations at HES, said at the time: “Iain Urquhart’s original design is grounded in early skate culture, and the park is known around the world for its pioneering design, the quality of the skating experience, and as a prototype for later concrete skateparks.”

Designed by architect Iain Urquhart, the ‘Livi’ skatepark was opened by Livingston Development Corporation (LDC) in 1981 and is the earliest surviving purpose-built skatepark in Scotland.

After skateboarding saw a surge in popularity during the 1970s, local skateboarder Kenny Omond approached LDC with the idea for a park. It would go on to gain international attention within the skate scene due to its scale and quality, attracting world-class skateboarders from around the world.

Speaking in February last year, Rick Curran, secretary at Skateboard Scotland, said: “Livi is a beloved, world-renowned skatepark recognised by many for its ground-breaking design, but at 43 years old it is showing considerable signs of age, so we are extremely keen to see the necessary steps taken to ensure this essence is protected for future generations through sympathetic, considered stabilisation and restoration.”