West Lothian skatepark described as ‘legendary’ by Tony Hawk joins Scotland's list of important structures
The ‘legendary’ Livingston Skatepark, once visited by world-renowned skater Tony Hawk, has now been recognised as a listed B structure by Historic Environment Scotland.
The 'Livi' skatepark, which opened in 1981, achieved international attention within the skate scene from its earliest days due to its scale and quality, attracting world-class skateboarders from around the world over the years.
Known for its very deep Double Bowl and finely-tuned transitions, the skatepark is an enduring icon of the Scottish skate and bike scene and the earliest surviving purpose-built skatepark in Scotland. Historic Environment Scotland (HES) say it is one of the last remaining concrete parks in the country and an important example of public enterprise architecture by Livingston Development Corporation.
Dara Parsons, head of designations at HES, said: "We are delighted to confirm 'Livi' Skatepark as a listed building after West Lothian Council asked us to consider designation. Iain Urquhart’s original design is grounded in early skate culture, and the park is known around the world for its pioneering design, the quality of the skating experience, and as a prototype for later concrete skateparks.
"We are very grateful for everybody who contributed to our public engagement, which helped us understand the history, design, quality and experiences for those who use the skatepark. Tony Hawk, who skated there back in 1991, described it as ‘a legendary place’, and it is clear that this remains a highly valued creative and social space for the community of Livingston and the skating and biking community.”
Ms Parsons added: "Through designation, we hope to recognise and protect the best examples of our cultural heritage. Listing Scotland’s oldest skatepark helps demonstrate the variety of our historic environment and especially the important role the built environment of the late 20th century structure has in telling Scotland’s story.”
Rick Curran, secretary at Skateboard Scotland, said: “Livi is a beloved, world-renowned skatepark recognised by many for its ground-breaking design, but at 43 years old it is showing considerable signs of age, so we are extremely keen to see the necessary steps taken to ensure this essence is protected for future generations through sympathetic, considered stabilisation and restoration.
Mr Curran added: “We want to thank the skate community for the huge amount of feedback and information they provided to Historic Environment Scotland as part of the survey last year which has helped them to consider and award this designation.”