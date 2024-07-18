Woman hit by stolen car in Edinburgh's Princes Street after police chase through city centre
The stolen vehicle was spotted by police in the West Port area at around 7.50pm on Wednesday. Officers pursued the car but the driver failed to stop.
Police were led on a chase through Lady Lawson Street, towards Lothian Road, before officers were forced to end it due to safety reasons.
The same vehicle then struck a female pedestrian in Princes Street before ploughing into another vehicle in South Saint David Street.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "A 17-year-old male was arrested on Market Street by officers following a short foot chase. He has been charged in connection with road traffic offences and released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date.”
He added that the female pedestrian was taken to Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary for treatment, while the driver of the other vehicle wasn’t injured.
"One lane of Princes Street was closed near the Scott Monument for around three hours as enquiries were carried out, which caused some disruption to public transport,” he said. "We would like to thank members of the public who assisted officers in tracing the male.”