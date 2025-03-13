Works to upgrade a ‘crucial’ cycle link in Edinburgh’s city centre have been completed after longstanding flooding issues in the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cycle path within Edinburgh’s George V Park is a well-used city centre link between Leith and New Town, with the route forming part of the National Cycle Network route 75 - a 98-mile route connecting Edinburgh with Glasgow.

The ‘crucial’ cycle link was recently upgraded by the Edinburgh & Lothians Greenspace Trust | Edinburgh & Lothians Greenspace Trust

But the route required much-needed drainage improvements to help reduce flooding that was preventing people from walking and cycling on the route safely. Teams carried out improvements on 200m of the track, renewing the surface and making the path more climate resilient and accessible. New trees have also been planted to make the park greener and more pleasant for pedestrians and cyclists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The upgrades at George V Park are part of widespread plans to improve the National Cycle Network across the country, making it easier for people up and down Scotland to walk, wheel and cycle.

Funded by the Scottish Government via active travel charity Sustrans, the project was delivered by Edinburgh & Lothians Greenspace Trust (ELGT) in partnership with Sustrans and City of Edinburgh Council | Edinburgh & Lothians Greenspace Trust

Charlie Cumming, chief executive at Edinburgh & Lothians Greenspace Trust, said: “The path improvements will enable more people to access active travel, linking the city centre to Leith. It provides a great way to explore the local area and will bring communities across the city together. The path offers the perfect opportunity for locals and visitors to get out, exercise and try something new while enjoying some fresh air.”

Emilia Hanna, head of programme for the National Cycle Network at Sustrans Scotland said: “These welcome improvements help create a safe and climate resilient route through George V Park, where all path users can walk, wheel and cycle with ease. This traffic-free section of the NCN 75 is a crucial link in central Edinburgh and will empower local people to enjoy the Park and use the National Cycle Network.”

The National Cycle Network route 75 links Scotland’s two largest cities of Edinburgh and Glasgow via the towns of Currie, Bathgate and Livingston. It is 158km long and runs from the Port of Leith to Gourock. Part of the route includes the UK’s largest continuous mural at the Colinton Tunnel which has led to an increase in the use of the route.