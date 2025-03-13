'Crucial' Edinburgh cycle link in George V Park restored after longstanding flooding issues
The cycle path within Edinburgh’s George V Park is a well-used city centre link between Leith and New Town, with the route forming part of the National Cycle Network route 75 - a 98-mile route connecting Edinburgh with Glasgow.
But the route required much-needed drainage improvements to help reduce flooding that was preventing people from walking and cycling on the route safely. Teams carried out improvements on 200m of the track, renewing the surface and making the path more climate resilient and accessible. New trees have also been planted to make the park greener and more pleasant for pedestrians and cyclists.
The upgrades at George V Park are part of widespread plans to improve the National Cycle Network across the country, making it easier for people up and down Scotland to walk, wheel and cycle.
Charlie Cumming, chief executive at Edinburgh & Lothians Greenspace Trust, said: “The path improvements will enable more people to access active travel, linking the city centre to Leith. It provides a great way to explore the local area and will bring communities across the city together. The path offers the perfect opportunity for locals and visitors to get out, exercise and try something new while enjoying some fresh air.”
Emilia Hanna, head of programme for the National Cycle Network at Sustrans Scotland said: “These welcome improvements help create a safe and climate resilient route through George V Park, where all path users can walk, wheel and cycle with ease. This traffic-free section of the NCN 75 is a crucial link in central Edinburgh and will empower local people to enjoy the Park and use the National Cycle Network.”
The National Cycle Network route 75 links Scotland’s two largest cities of Edinburgh and Glasgow via the towns of Currie, Bathgate and Livingston. It is 158km long and runs from the Port of Leith to Gourock. Part of the route includes the UK’s largest continuous mural at the Colinton Tunnel which has led to an increase in the use of the route.