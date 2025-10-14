Edinburgh drivers face delays on M8 as breakdown triggers tailbacks at Hermiston Gait
The incident was reported at around 12.20pm on Tuesday, October 14 and saw two lanes blocked while recovery vehicles attended.
At around 12.30pm Traffic Scotland reported ‘traffic is beginning to tailback on approach’. The vehicle was later recovered and all lanes reopened at around 1pm. Live data showed traffic congestion between Hermiston Gait and Freelands Road.
Providing an update at 1pm, Traffic Scotland said: “All lanes are now open on the M8 eastbound approaching Hermiston Gait following the removal of a broken down vehicle.”