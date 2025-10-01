Essential resurfacing works on the M8 will see overnight road closures in place for the next two weeks.

The road repairs will affect drivers on the M8 heading eastbound between junction 4 and Junction 2. The works, which got underway on September 29, are expected to last until Friday, October 17 and will take place between 8.30pm and 6am Monday to Friday.

Drivers will be diverted via the A801, A7066, A89, M9 Junction 1 southbound to M8 Junction 2. The diversion is just under three miles and will add approximately 15 minutes onto journeys.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network Manager, said: “This section of the M8 eastbound is nearing the end of its serviceable life and it is essential that we replace the road surface before it deteriorates.

“We’ve scheduled the works at night to minimise disruption, however we appreciate that this will cause delays for some people and thank the public in advance for their patience and understanding.”

All works are weather dependent and subject to postponement in the event of adverse conditions. For the latest journey information you can visit the Traffic Scotland website.