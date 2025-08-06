Police Scotland have released a CCTV image of a man following an assault on a busy street in Edinburgh’s Old Town.

The CCTV image is of man they believe may be able to assist with their ongoing enquiries into a serious assault that occurred on Guthrie Street at around 1.30am Monday, July 14.

The man is described as white, of slim build, aged 18-24 years old, with short dark hair. He was wearing a red jumper, dark coloured shorts and dark coloured trainers.

CCTV footage has been released of a man Police Scotland want to speak to. | Police Scotland

Detective Constable Lindsay Johnston, of Corstorphine CID, said: “We would encourage this man, anyone who may recognise him, or anyone with information about this incident to get in touch.

“If you have any information that can assist with our investigation then please call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 0344 of 14 July 2025.

“Alternatively, make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”