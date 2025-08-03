Man, 42, was taken to hospital following a serious assault in Edinburgh.

The incident happened at around 10pm on Saturday, August 2 in Telford Drive. The victim was taken to hospital for treatment following the incident and a man was later arrested ‘ in connection with an outstanding matter.’

A 42-year-old man was taken to hospital after a serious assault in Telford Drive, Edinburgh | Google Maps

Police advised enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.05pm on Saturday, 2 August, officers received a report of a serious assault on Telford Drive, Edinburgh.”

"A 42-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment. A 30-year-old man was arrested in connection with an outstanding matter. Enquiries are ongoing.”