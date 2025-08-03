Midlothian police to increase patrols after ‘dangerous off-road bike’ incidents in Penicuik
The incidents happened in several areas including Carlops Road, Montgomery Park and The Precinct on Saturday, July 26.
Police enquiries into the incident are now ongoing. It comes after an off-road motorcycle was involved in several near collisions in Montgomery Park and The Precinct area of Penicuik in June.
Stay on track with all of Edinburgh’s biggest and latest stories with the Edinburgh Evening News daily newsletter.
Constable Keith Dolan said: “As enquiries continue, I would appeal to anyone who has any information to contact us. Additional patrols will be carried out in the area.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2667 of Saturday 26 July 2025. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.