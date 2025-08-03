All Edinburgh road closures during Oasis shows at Murrayfield

Next week will see the first two Oasis shows at Murrayfield Stadium as the legendary band return to Edinburgh for the first time in 16 years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the most anticipated reunion shows in recent years, the Oasis Live 25 Tour will see around 210,000 fans attend the famous stadium over three nights. The three Oasis gigs run during one of the busiest times of the year in Edinburgh, when thousands of people visit the capital to enjoy the festival period – and significant traffic is expected in and around the city centre on concert days.

There is no public parking available at the stadium but extra trains, trams and buses will be running for the concerts and the festival season over August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of the shows, the council has published a full list of road closures when the iconic band plays on August 8, 9 and 12 at Murrayfield Stadium. Emergency vehicular access will be maintained at all times.

You can find a full list of road closures below

Oasis play at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on August 8, 9 and 12 | AFP via Getty Images

The following roads will be closed to traffic during these dates and times:

♦ Between 2pm on Friday, August 8 to 12.30am on Saturday, August 9

♦ Between 2pm on Saturday, August 9 to 12.30am on Sunday, August 10

♦ Between 2pm on Tuesday, August 12 to 12.30am on Wednesday, August 13

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Riversdale Crescent, Riversdale Road, Riversdale Grove, Belmont Park, Devon Place, Saughtonhall Circus, Saughtonhall Terrace, Saughtonhall Grove, Belmont Terrace, Roseburn Drive, Saughtonhall Place, Saughtonhall Gardens, Saughtonhall Avenue, Belmont View, Roseburn Avenue, Saughtonhall Crescent, Baird Grove, Baird Terrace, Belmont Crescent, Roseburn Crescent, Baird Gardens, Baird Avenue, Baird Drive, Belmont View, Roseburn Place, Western Place, Western Gardens, Wester Coates Terrace, Belmont Crescent, Roseburn Gardens, Balbirnie Place, Wester Coates Road, Stanhope Street, Russell Gardens, Roseburn Street and Russell Road (at its junction with Roseburn Street)

Oasis last performed in Edinburgh in 2009

The following roads will be closed to traffic during these dates and times:

♦ Between 5.30pm and 7.30pm on Friday, August 8 and between 9.30pm on Friday to 12.30am on Saturday, August 9

♦ Between 5.30pm and 7.30pm on Saturday, August 9 and between 9.30pm on Saturday to 12.30am on Sunday, August 10

♦ Between 5.30pm and 7.30pm on Tuesday, August 12 and between 9.30pm to 12.30am on Wednesday, August 13

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roseburn Terrace, Roseburn Street, Haymarket Yards, Balbirnie Place, Haymarket Terrace, Clifton Terrace, Corstorphine Road (from Ellersly Road to Roseburn Terrace), Rosebery Crescent (From Haymarket Terrace to Grosvenor Gardens), Grosvenor Street (at its junction with West Maitland Street), and West Maitland Street (south-bound from Torphichen Street to Haymarket)

Doors are expected to open at 5pm on each night | AFP via Getty Images

The West Approach Road (between Westfield Road to the slip road at Dundee Street) and Westfield Road(between the exit to Sainsbury’s petrol station and West Approach Road) will be closed to traffic during these dates and times:

♦ Between 9.30pm on Friday, August 8 and 12.30am on Saturday, August 9

♦ Between 9.30pm on Saturday, August 9 and 12.30am on Sunday, August 10

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

♦ Between 9.30pm on Tuesday, August 12 and 12.30am on Wednesday, August 13

There is no public parking available at the stadium but extra trains, trams and buses will be running for the concerts and the festival season over August | Leon Neal/Getty Images

The following roads will be closed to traffic during these dates and times:

♦ Between 10am on Friday, August 8 and 12.30am on Saturday, August 9

♦ Between 10am on Saturday, August 9 and 12.30am on Sunday, August 10

♦ Between 10am on Tuesday, August 12 and 12.30am on Wednesday, August 13

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• West Coates, Roseburn Terrace, Murrayfield Road, Ellersly Road, Haymarket Terrace, Clifton Terrace, Saughtonhall Avenue

• Corstorphine Road: both sides, Roseburn Terrace to St. Johns Road (excluding the recessed parking bays on the south side)

• St John’s Road: south side from Corstorphine Road to Glebe Road (excluding the recessed bays)

• Balgreen Road: north-east side, in its entirety (excluding the blue badge bay outside number 87). And at the south-west side from Gorgie Road to Glendevon Road and from Balgreen Avenue to Corstorphine Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Gorgie Road: north side from Chesser Avenue to Westfield Road. And at the south side, from Balgreen Road to Chesser Avenue (excluding the recessed parking bays)

• Roseburn St: both sides from Westfield Road to its junction with Roseburn Avenue and from Roseburn Terrace to Roseburn Place

• Saughtonhall Avenue: both sides in its entirety

• Russell Road: south-west side from Roseburn Street for 150m south-eastwards (except drop-offs/pickups). And at the north-east side from Roseburn Street for 60m south-eastwards (to the entrance to the private parking area)

• Riversdale Crescent: north-west side from Corstorphine Road for 120m south-westwards to a point outside number 14. And from the south-east side in its entirety

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Riversdale Road: east side from Saughtonhall Avenue to Riversdale Crescent

• Westfield Road: both sides from Roseburn Street to Westfield Avenue

• Saughtonhall Drive: west side from Corstorphine Road southwards for 45m to a point outside number 6. And on both sides for 15m northwards and 15m southwards of its junction with Saughtonhall Avenue

• Ravelston Dykes Road: both sides from Murrayfield Road for 60m westwards

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Ravelston Dykes: north side from its junction with Murrayfield Road to the bridge on Garscube Terrace. And at its south side from opposite Craigleith Crescent to a point 40m east of Garscube Terrace (excluding the recessed bays)

• Balbirnie Place: both sides for 30m north-westwards and 30m south-eastwards from the entrance to Roseburn Path (opposite number 50)