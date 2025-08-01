Edinburgh Council issues guidance one week before Oasis gigs at Murrayfield Stadium

With only one week to go until Oasis land in the capital Edinburgh Council has released advice in preparation for the big event.

Oasis have three sold out shows in Edinburgh at Scottish Gas Murrayfield on Friday, August 8, Saturday, August 9, and Tuesday, August 12, with crowds of 210,000 expected over the three nights.

The guidance offers locals and businesses advice on road closures, navigating getting around the city, ways to explore quieter areas and how to look after yourself and others.

In order to keep the city operating Edinburgh Council has said it will be making sure key areas surrounding Murrayfield will be tidied up all three nights after each show. The council will also be dedicating extra litter collectors for Roseburn Park.

​Oasis will perform three concerts at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

The council has also said there will be extra trains, trams and buses for the concerts and the festival season over August.

City of Edinburgh Council Leader Cllr Jane Meagher, said: “Excitement is building in Edinburgh for Oasis Live 25 as it’s our turn to witness rock history. With all of our partners in the city we’ve been planning for this for some time to make sure we’re ready to welcome thousands of Oasis fans over three nights.

“There will be extra trains, trams, and buses to accommodate concert goers, along with those attending our summer festivals. With this in mind we urge you to plan ahead.

“We are keen for everyone to have an enjoyable experience, not only at the show, but on their way before and after. Whilst we relish hosting the biggest and best events and want everyone attending to truly enjoy themselves, it’s important that we remember our residents.

“We ask that visitors are considerate and respectful of them whilst enjoying our fantastic capital city. We’re urging people to only travel to Murrayfield and the surrounding area if you have a ticket.”