The Britpop legends kicked off their reunion tour in Cardiff at the star of July, after splitting up 16 years ago in 2009 following a backstage altercation between the Gallagher brothers moments before they took to the stage at a music festival in France.
The record-breaking sold out tour rolls into Edinburgh next week, following a host of shows at Wembley Stadium in London, with Oasis playing Murrayfield Stadium on Friday, August 8, Saturday, August 9, and Tuesday, August 12.
There are lots of great pubs in and around the home of Scottish rugby, with thousands of thirsty Oasis fans sure to flock to them before and after the shows. While there are also pre-gig events at Murrayfield Ice Rink where fans can grab a drink and enjoy DJ sets and performances by Oasis and Stone Roses tribute bands for £10.
Have a look through our photo gallery to see which ones we’ve opted for – and have an amazing time at the gigs.
