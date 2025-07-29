12 Edinburgh pubs Oasis fans can visit before their Murrayfield Stadium gigs

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 29th Jul 2025, 11:50 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2025, 04:45 BST

Oasis are performing in Edinburgh next weekend – and fans will be making plans for pre-gig drinks.

The Britpop legends kicked off their reunion tour in Cardiff at the star of July, after splitting up 16 years ago in 2009 following a backstage altercation between the Gallagher brothers moments before they took to the stage at a music festival in France.

The record-breaking sold out tour rolls into Edinburgh next week, following a host of shows at Wembley Stadium in London, with Oasis playing Murrayfield Stadium on Friday, August 8, Saturday, August 9, and Tuesday, August 12.

Everything you need to know about Oasis shows at Murrayfield Stadium.

There are lots of great pubs in and around the home of Scottish rugby, with thousands of thirsty Oasis fans sure to flock to them before and after the shows. While there are also pre-gig events at Murrayfield Ice Rink where fans can grab a drink and enjoy DJ sets and performances by Oasis and Stone Roses tribute bands for £10.

Have a look through our photo gallery to see which ones we’ve opted for – and have an amazing time at the gigs.

Where: 42-58 Angle Park Terrace, Edinburgh EH11 2JR

1. The Caley Sample Room

Where: 42-58 Angle Park Terrace, Edinburgh EH11 2JR

Where: 1 Haymarket Terrace, EH12 5EY

2. Ryries

Where: 1 Haymarket Terrace, EH12 5EY

Where: 4 Wester Coates, Edinburgh EH12 5JQ

3. The Roseate

Where: 4 Wester Coates, Edinburgh EH12 5JQ

Where: 242 Morrison Street, Edinburgh EH3 8DT

4. Malones

Where: 242 Morrison Street, Edinburgh EH3 8DT

