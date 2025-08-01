A Tory MSP has shared concerns over an Edinburgh police station's closures during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, despite a major police operation in the city centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police Scotland launched their annual campaign to keep the public safe during the Edinburgh International Festival and Fringe, as it got under way today, Friday August 1.

The force said Operation Summer City would see a high-visibility police presence within the city centre throughout the four-week event which includes the Fringe; Book Festival; Art Festival; and Film Festival.

The Festival and Fringe are the busiest time of year in the city | TSPL

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Every August the population of the capital doubles to around one million. Police Scotland have said a proportionate and engaging police response will be in place to provide support and assistance to the public with local officers from Edinburgh will be joined by colleagues from neighbouring divisions and national and specialist units to deliver Operation Summer City.

However, Police Scotland Edinburgh posted on social media that Gayfield Square, one of Edinburgh’s 24/7 city-centre police stations, would be closed to the public most of today, the first day of festival season, with the front counter shut between 0700-2245hrs. It will also be closed on August 2 between 1500-2215hrs and August 3, 1500-2215hrs.

The Evening News reported in May that the Gayfield front counter had been closed to the public 40 times in six weeks

Conservative MSP Miles Briggs has been vocal about the issue, he said: “It is very disappointing to see this staffing problem continuing into the busiest time of year in Edinburgh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I wrote to both the police and the cabinet secretary for justice months ago about the repeated closure of Gayfield Square’s public counter. However, nothing appears to have changed.

“It is unacceptable that an international city with a thriving economy cannot consistently staff its central stations. The fact that a notionally 24/7 police station will be closed all day on the opening day of the world’s biggest arts festival is a damning indictment of the SNP’s attitude to law and order.”

Inspector David Duthie of Police Scotland said: “Gayfield Square Police Station is a 24-hour operational station with various departments based there including response policing and CID.

“To provide front counter provisions 24 hours a day, there are Public Enquiry Support Assistants employed, who engage with the public to assist in their concerns or reports. On instances of sickness or annual leave, this function will often be filled by a police officer to ensure, as best as possible, this service continues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There have been occasions though, when to ensure sufficient levels of front-line coverage of operational officers, we have had to take the decision to temporarily close the front counter.

“Whilst it is hugely regrettable that on occasion the front counter at Gayfield requires to be closed, this is to ensure officers are in the community helping the public. On these rare occasions, we will actively advertise this on social media to ensure the public are aware of this.

“Should there be an instance that the public attend Gayfield and urgently require to speak to an officer in an emergency, they can be contacted on 999 and an officer will assist as quick as possible.

“During the Edinburgh Festival throughout the month of August, there is an enhanced police presence in the City Centre including a mobile police station based on the Royal Mile where officers can assist the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In addition, St Leonard’s Police Station is also 24 hours, and we will always ensure coverage is provided here by whatever means, ensuring members of the public in Edinburgh can attend a police station to speak to a police officer.”

Launching Operation Summer City, Chief Inspector Brian Manchester, silver commander for the operation, said: “The International Festival and Fringe is the largest festival in the world and puts a global spotlight on Edinburgh, as people from across the world come to enjoy the sights, experiences and atmospheres of the city during this time.

“We know that a high-visibility policing presence provides those in attendance with a level of reassurance and so we’ll have dedicated patrols across the city-centre throughout this month as part of Operation Summer City. Our officers will be on hand to provide crime prevention advice or respond to any incidents that arise, so please don’t hesitate to speak with them, should you require any assistance.

“If you plan on visiting Edinburgh during The Festival, please plan in advance, including your journey home and remember to keep hold of your belongings and purchases.

“Edinburgh is one of the safest places to live, work and visit within Europe and we want to maintain this status throughout The Festival. Please help us keep everyone safe.”