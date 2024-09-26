2 . Stewart's Melville College

The Old College opened in 1855 as Daniel Stewart’s Hospital for 50 destitute boys. In 1870 the Edinburgh Merchant Company turned the Hospital into a fee-paying day school and changed the name to Daniel Stewart’s College remodelling the building into a state-of-the-art teaching institution. The old open courtyard at the north side of the building was eventually roofed over and this reopened in 2007 following a multi-million pound rebuild to create a Performing Arts Centre. Visitors will have access to the Old College buildings and an exhibition on the development of education since the early 19th century. Open: Saturday 28 September, 9.30am-12. | Scottish Civic Trust