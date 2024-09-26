More than 100 buildings in and around the Capital are offering people the chance to explore inside and learn more about places they may not normally enter.
Doors Open Day is billed as Scotland’s largest free festival that celebrates architecture, culture, and heritage. It began in 1990, with 44 events inand Ayr. But in the past 34 years it has expanded to cover the whole of Scotland.
We’ve already highlighted many of the buildings which feature in the programme.
Here’s our final selection of places you can visit as part of the annual Doors Open events.
1. Starbank Park
Starbank Park is a stunning walled garden, a ‘Victorian Park’ which has Starbank House central to its design and history and was once the home of the famous Victorian Prime Minister, William Ewart Gladstone’s aunt and uncle. An eminent neighbour of the park was Sir James Young Simpson of anaesthesia fame.
Friends of Starbank Park will be offering guided tours, children's crafts and a history display. Open: Sunday 29 September, 12-4pm. : | Scottish Civic Trust
2. Stewart's Melville College
The Old College opened in 1855 as Daniel Stewart’s Hospital for 50 destitute boys. In 1870 the Edinburgh Merchant Company turned the Hospital into a fee-paying day school and changed the name to Daniel Stewart’s College remodelling the building into a state-of-the-art teaching institution.
The old open courtyard at the north side of the building was eventually roofed over and this reopened in 2007 following a multi-million pound rebuild to create a Performing Arts Centre.
Visitors will have access to the Old College buildings and an exhibition on the development of education since the early 19th century. Open: Saturday 28 September, 9.30am-12. | Scottish Civic Trust
3. Talbot Rice Gallery
Situated in Old College above the Law Library, the Talbot Rice Gallery i the public rt gallery of Edinburgh University.. There are two mani gallery spaces - a 19th century former natural history museum and a contemporary white cube to fuel its contemporary art exhibition programme.
Yours of an exhibition by El Anatsui must be booked in advance at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/talbot-rice-gallery-2472543492
Open: Saturday and Sunday 28 and 29 September, 10am - 5pm. | Scottish Civic Trust
4. Bayes Centre, Edinburgh University
The Bayes Centre in Potterow is the University of Edinburgh's Innovation Hub for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence. The £45 million building at the heart of the university's Central Campus officially opened in October 2018. There will be guided tours, which should be booked in advance.
Open: Sunday 29 September, 10am - 2pm. | Scottish Civic Trust
